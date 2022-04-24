Pax Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $942.45 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00070535 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.