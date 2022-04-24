Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.09 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $37.62 million and $23.09 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.09 or 0.00030682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046063 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.03 or 0.07399332 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042615 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,356.35 or 0.99865578 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
