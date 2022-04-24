Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 26th

Paringa Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGZF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Paringa Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Paringa Resources Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

