OST Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million (OST)

OST (OST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $48,553.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

