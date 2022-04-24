Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OR. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

OR stock opened at C$16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

