Ormeus Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,570.51 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $49,570.51 and $492.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.96 or 0.07413154 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.00 or 0.99744392 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.