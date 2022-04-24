Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $134,793.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.79 or 0.07448929 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,626.80 or 1.00237255 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 87,949,012 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

