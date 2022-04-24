OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $399,901.92

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $399,901.92 and $75,153.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.79 or 0.07448929 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,626.80 or 1.00237255 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

