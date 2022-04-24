Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $15,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $42,794,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

