Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $325.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.40 and a beta of 0.59. Ooma has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 460.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 109.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

