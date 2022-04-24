ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

