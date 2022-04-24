On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives GBX 406.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.29).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

LON:OTB traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 230 ($2.99). 144,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,425. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.50 ($5.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £381.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.65.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

