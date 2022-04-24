Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.98 Million

Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will post $388.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $390.00 million. Okta posted sales of $251.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,976. Okta has a 1-year low of $134.18 and a 1-year high of $286.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

