OIN Finance (OIN) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $154,759.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

