OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.