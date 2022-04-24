Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,294.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.