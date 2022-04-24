Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $597,062.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.79 or 0.07448929 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,626.80 or 1.00237255 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

