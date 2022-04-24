Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocwen Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE OCN opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

