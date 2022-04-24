OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCANF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.48.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

