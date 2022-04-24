Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.25. 2,426,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

