Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.