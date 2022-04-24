NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $555,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $264.04 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.