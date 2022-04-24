NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 885 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after purchasing an additional 341,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after purchasing an additional 298,114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1,309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 272,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.