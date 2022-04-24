NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

