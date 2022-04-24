NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

