NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

MNDT stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

