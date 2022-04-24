NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,168.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.44.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $351.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

