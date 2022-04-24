NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 512,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,664,000 after acquiring an additional 320,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $216.30 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

