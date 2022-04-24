NorthRock Partners LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,848,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,759,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 255,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after acquiring an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,933 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

