NorthRock Partners LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

