NorthRock Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after buying an additional 506,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,920,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

