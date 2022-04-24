NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 431.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,567,000 after acquiring an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.