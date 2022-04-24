NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of The Glimpse Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.42 and a current ratio of 25.42. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $132,602. Insiders own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

