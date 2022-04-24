NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,366,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,262,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,906,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $285.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

