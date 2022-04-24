NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

