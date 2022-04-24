North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after buying an additional 295,036 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

