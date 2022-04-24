Nixon Capital LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Envista makes up 2.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envista by 75.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 709.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 227,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,617,000.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

