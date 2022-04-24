Nixon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 44,789 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Baidu makes up approximately 3.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in Baidu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Baidu by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Baidu by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $114.57. 3,906,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,553. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $222.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

