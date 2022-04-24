Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $11.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.68. 7,214,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,244,447. Nikola has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.