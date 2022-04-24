NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.22.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

