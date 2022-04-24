NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

NEE stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.22.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

