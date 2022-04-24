NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329,200 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $102,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.95. 15,284,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,365,467. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

