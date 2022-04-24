NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $169,924.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.03 or 0.07399332 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,328,310,226 coins and its circulating supply is 2,288,078,117 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

