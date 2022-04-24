NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,719.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.12 or 0.00788333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00200146 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001136 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023324 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

