Newmont (TSE:NGT) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$119.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$107.00.

TSE:NGT opened at C$94.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.43. The company has a market cap of C$75.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

