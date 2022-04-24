Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.52. 12,371,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,588. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

