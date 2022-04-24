Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 5.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Newmont worth $25,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 334,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

NEM stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,371,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.