NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.11.

NetEase stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

