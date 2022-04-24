NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

