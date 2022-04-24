NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $552,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

